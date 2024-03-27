Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Yellow lady bird
Taken earlier this month, but lacking time at the moment to search for particular topics. This lady bird was in the community gardens I found in the Wynyard Quarter in Auckland. Organic, so plenty of bugs to be found. So good.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
insect
,
gardens
,
lady-bird
,
rainbow-march
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous.
March 30th, 2024
