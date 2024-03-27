Previous
Yellow lady bird by dkbarnett
Yellow lady bird

Taken earlier this month, but lacking time at the moment to search for particular topics. This lady bird was in the community gardens I found in the Wynyard Quarter in Auckland. Organic, so plenty of bugs to be found. So good.
27th March 2024

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous.
March 30th, 2024  
