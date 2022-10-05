Sign up
11 / 365
Lucky sheep
Lucky because unlike a lot of sheep we have seen lately, these ones haven't yet been shorn. I did see quite a few little lambs but not after I decided I wanted to photograph a lamb in the snow. So had to make do with these sheep.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th October 2022 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
spring
,
sheep
