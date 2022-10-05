Previous
Next
Lucky sheep by dkbarnett
11 / 365

Lucky sheep

Lucky because unlike a lot of sheep we have seen lately, these ones haven't yet been shorn. I did see quite a few little lambs but not after I decided I wanted to photograph a lamb in the snow. So had to make do with these sheep.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise