10 / 365
Lake Pukaki 5:10 AM
Yes - just one more. The second morning was different again.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
clouds
mountains
sunrise
lake
lake-pukaki
