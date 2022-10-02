Previous
Lake Pukaki 5:03 PM by dkbarnett
This is a closeup of the mountains over Lake Pukaki and clearly shows Aoraki Mt Cook (cloud piercer) - the highest mountain in New Zealand at 3,724 metres.
Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
