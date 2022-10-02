Sign up
9 / 365
Lake Pukaki 5:03 PM
This is a closeup of the mountains over Lake Pukaki and clearly shows Aoraki Mt Cook (cloud piercer) - the highest mountain in New Zealand at 3,724 metres.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1618
photos
83
followers
83
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd October 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
pukaki
,
mt-cook
