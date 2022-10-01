Sign up
8 / 365
Tui
One large kowhai in Queenstown Gardens had quite a few tuis in it. I had fun watching them for a while too.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st October 2022 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tui
,
kowhai
,
queenstown-gardens
