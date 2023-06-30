Previous
Dragonfly by dkbarnett
Dragonfly

We did a short walk in Arnhem Land where our guide was showing us how they throw spears. I spied this dragonfly and snapped a photo.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Its lovely and such a funny choice when the demo was going on all around you, ha ha.
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this fine specimen.
July 22nd, 2023  
