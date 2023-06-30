Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
Dragonfly
We did a short walk in Arnhem Land where our guide was showing us how they throw spears. I spied this dragonfly and snapped a photo.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2082
photos
97
followers
100
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Latest from all albums
218
1285
1286
541
34
542
1287
219
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
30th June 2023 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
dragonfly
,
arnhem-land
Wylie
ace
Its lovely and such a funny choice when the demo was going on all around you, ha ha.
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this fine specimen.
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close