39 / 365
Fish at the swimming hole
We were taken to a private waterfall and swimming hole. Hubby didn't swim but I sure did. So lovely. I couldn't believe the number of fish. A turtle also came for a quick visit, but I missed getting a photo of him.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
fish
,
swim
,
kimberley
,
swimming-hole
