Previous
Next
Fish at the swimming hole by dkbarnett
39 / 365

Fish at the swimming hole

We were taken to a private waterfall and swimming hole. Hubby didn't swim but I sure did. So lovely. I couldn't believe the number of fish. A turtle also came for a quick visit, but I missed getting a photo of him.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise