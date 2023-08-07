Sign up
45 / 365
Magnolia and coloured paper
I rested some black and white paper frames on glasses on the floor, with some coloured paper on the bottom and a magnolia flower in between. A fun bit of play today.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th August 2023 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
frames
,
magnolia
,
still-life
Lesley
ace
Very nice indeed
August 7th, 2023
