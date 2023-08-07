Previous
Magnolia and coloured paper by dkbarnett
Magnolia and coloured paper

I rested some black and white paper frames on glasses on the floor, with some coloured paper on the bottom and a magnolia flower in between. A fun bit of play today.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Lesley ace
Very nice indeed
August 7th, 2023  
