Zinnias

I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up and I got tired of lugging it around, and because of covid restrictions I wasn't able to get out much to find new subjects to photograph.



However, life has returned pretty much back to "normal," and I now have a new phone (S22 Ultra) and am enjoying playing around with its camera. While it is nowhere near on par with my nikon, it is a good camera for those everyday moments that I would like to celebrate.



Hopefully I will be able to get back into the habit of sharing my photos here, and enjoy seeing my project develop again!