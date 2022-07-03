Previous
Next
Zinnias by dsp2
Photo 1258

Zinnias

I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up and I got tired of lugging it around, and because of covid restrictions I wasn't able to get out much to find new subjects to photograph.

However, life has returned pretty much back to "normal," and I now have a new phone (S22 Ultra) and am enjoying playing around with its camera. While it is nowhere near on par with my nikon, it is a good camera for those everyday moments that I would like to celebrate.

Hopefully I will be able to get back into the habit of sharing my photos here, and enjoy seeing my project develop again!
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

@dsp2
January 1, 2015: My name is Dinah; I live in north Alabama, USA. In 2014 I participated in the 100 Happy Days Project; I enjoyed...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise