Fireworks Collage

Happy Birthday, America!



Shortly after sunset, we joined with our neighborhood in setting off some fireworks.



This year Michael had bought a Firefly electronic igniter -- so he was able to hook up the fireworks, sit back from a nice safe distance, and simply press a button on his phone to start our fireworks show. I was very happy ...It was much easier and safer than what he had done in previous years!



We all had a nice time admiring everyone's fireworks before retiring back to our air-conditioned home!