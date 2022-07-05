Previous
Stormy Skies by dsp2
Photo 1262

Stormy Skies

A storm passed near us in late afternoon. It gave us a bit of relief from the oppressive heat that we have been experiencing, but did not give my area any rain.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

Michelle
Beautiful clouds and sunburst
July 6th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous rays of light
July 6th, 2022  
