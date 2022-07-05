Sign up
Photo 1262
Stormy Skies
A storm passed near us in late afternoon. It gave us a bit of relief from the oppressive heat that we have been experiencing, but did not give my area any rain.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
0
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908U
Taken
5th July 2022 5:47pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
Michelle
Beautiful clouds and sunburst
July 6th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous rays of light
July 6th, 2022
