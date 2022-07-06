Previous
Swamp Rose Mallow by dsp2
Photo 1263

Swamp Rose Mallow

I am starting a small bog garden with a pitcher plant and a couple of types of hibiscus. I enjoyed seeing this swamp rose mallow beginning to bloom even though I haven't gotten the bog set up yet.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

@dsp2
January 1, 2015: My name is Dinah; I live in north Alabama, USA. In 2014 I participated in the 100 Happy Days Project; I enjoyed...
