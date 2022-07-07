Previous
Sunset at the Ballpark by dsp2
Photo 1264

Sunset at the Ballpark

We saw a beautiful pink sunset while at the ballpark, but the umpire (of course!) was too intent on the game to notice it.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

