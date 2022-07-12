Previous
Next
Desert Rose by dsp2
Photo 1268

Desert Rose

Several years ago we bought a Desert Rose plant while shopping at a garden center in Florida. Through the years we have patiently cared for it, but it did not reward us with blooms -- until today!

I was quite surprised and pleased to see that the plant not only has a fully-opened flower, but also several buds
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

@dsp2
July 2022 Update: I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise