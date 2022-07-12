Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1268
Desert Rose
Several years ago we bought a Desert Rose plant while shopping at a garden center in Florida. Through the years we have patiently cared for it, but it did not reward us with blooms -- until today!
I was quite surprised and pleased to see that the plant not only has a fully-opened flower, but also several buds
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dinah Pinkston
@dsp2
July 2022 Update: I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up...
1268
photos
27
followers
34
following
347% complete
View this month »
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908U
Taken
12th July 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
plants
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close