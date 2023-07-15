Sign up
71 / 365
OK I’m leaving said the fly.
Looking through photos from yesterday I noticed a little fly on a leaf. Enlarged to examine more closely.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
leaf
,
fly
,
enlargement
