72 / 365
My Oregano
I use oregano in just about everything. The benefits are “antis” antioxidant , anti-fungus
anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti-parasitic and a natural antibiotic.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
herb
,
oregano
,
flavor
