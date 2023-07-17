Sign up
73 / 365
73 / 365
A peak out the window.
Looked out the back window this evening and loved the shade of blue and a bit of green tree.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
0
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
17th July 2023 8:45pm
Tags
sky
,
window
,
blue
,
evening
Dawn
ace
It is a peek
July 18th, 2023
