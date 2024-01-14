Previous
Greenery Covered with Snow by eahopp
147 / 365

Greenery Covered with Snow

There’s something about the evergreens that are snow covered. Don’t miss the little on in the background
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Beth

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful and wonderfully presented
January 14th, 2024  
Kathy A
This looks like a postcard
January 15th, 2024  
