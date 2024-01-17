Sign up
149 / 365
Blessed by Pink Skies
Yes these are telephone poles but upon another glance these appeared to be crosses. I was thanking God for the beautiful pink skies.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
515
photos
29
followers
23
following
40% complete
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
328
147
329
330
148
331
149
332
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Taken
16th January 2024 6:57pm
Tags
beautiful
,
pink
,
skies
,
blessed
,
crosses
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful silhouette against the beautiful sky color.
January 18th, 2024
