Blessed by Pink Skies by eahopp
149 / 365

Blessed by Pink Skies

Yes these are telephone poles but upon another glance these appeared to be crosses. I was thanking God for the beautiful pink skies.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Bucktree ace
Beautiful silhouette against the beautiful sky color.
January 18th, 2024  
