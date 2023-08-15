Previous
Replica by elf
Replica

This is a wedding dress recreation to celebrate the anniversary of the store it was sold in.

“Innovative, bold and LIKE NO OTHER. This year, David Jones celebrates 185 YEARS of INSPIRATION.”
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

