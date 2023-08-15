Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
39 / 365
Replica
This is a wedding dress recreation to celebrate the anniversary of the store it was sold in.
185
years of
INSPIRATION
“Innovative, bold and LIKE NO OTHER. This year, David Jones celebrates 185 YEARS of INSPIRATION.”
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
39
photos
4
followers
3
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
9th August 2023 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#shop
,
#fashion
,
#retail
,
#dresses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close