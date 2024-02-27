Sign up
Pier
Normally this pier is swarming with people. It's a special bonus to have it to myself.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Views
0
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#pier
,
#wharf
,
#waterfront
,
#seaside
