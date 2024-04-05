Sign up
273 / 365
Do you see what I see?
At a writers festival today we took a sensory walk and I took this shot. Inside are the writers working away.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Tags
#architecture
,
#buildings
,
#reflections
