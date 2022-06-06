Previous
Sunset in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 3116

Sunset in Trondheim

6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sunset and a great capture.
June 6th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow! Absolutely beautiful.
June 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Doesn't get prettier than this - love your pov
June 6th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Very inspiring. Giving me itchy feet!
June 6th, 2022  
