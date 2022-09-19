Sign up
Photo 3213
On the way home
Photographed through the car window at Dovrefjell
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
5
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th September 2022 3:52pm
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
trees
,
holiday
,
autumn
,
forest
,
dovrefjell
Renee Salamon
ace
What a glorious view
September 22nd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of these lovely layers
September 22nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Excellent 'car window shot'!
September 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Such pretty layers
September 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
September 22nd, 2022
