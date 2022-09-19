Previous
On the way home by elisasaeter
Photo 3213

On the way home

Photographed through the car window at Dovrefjell
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Renee Salamon ace
What a glorious view
September 22nd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of these lovely layers
September 22nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Excellent 'car window shot'!
September 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Such pretty layers
September 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 22nd, 2022  
