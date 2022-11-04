Sign up
Photo 3253
The view
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
8
1
1
365
NIKON D300S
30th October 2022 1:32pm
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
view
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Milanie
ace
Like the way the sun is hitting this - captured nicely
November 4th, 2022
