Photo 3323
Kayaking in Nidelva
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th February 2023 12:36pm
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
bridge
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
piers
,
kayaking
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful. Fav
February 25th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
February 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture.
February 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view!
February 25th, 2023
