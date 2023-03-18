Sign up
Photo 3340
Along the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
16th March 2023 12:28pm
nature
,
bridge
,
church
,
spring
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
March 18th, 2023
