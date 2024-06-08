Previous
Centaurea montana by elisasaeter
Photo 3643

Centaurea montana

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Nice
June 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely detailed shot. Fav 😊
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise