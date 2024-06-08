Sign up
Photo 3643
Centaurea montana
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
flower
pink
garden
summer
montana
centaurea
vaidas
ace
Nice
June 8th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely detailed shot. Fav 😊
June 8th, 2024
