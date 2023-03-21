Previous
house sparrow by ellene
80 / 365

house sparrow

He's so cute I can hardly take it. I just read an article about why I'm supposed to hate house sparrows, and I just can't.
Ellen E

Dawn ace
He’s really puffed up a nice capture Ellen
March 23rd, 2023  
