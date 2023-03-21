Sign up
80 / 365
house sparrow
He's so cute I can hardly take it. I just read an article about why I'm supposed to hate house sparrows, and I just can't.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
1
0
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Tags
sparrow
,
housesparrow
Dawn
ace
He’s really puffed up a nice capture Ellen
March 23rd, 2023
