babies in the guest house by ellene
babies in the guest house

I love all birdies. I know some people hate house sparrows. I recently read this interesting article: https://www.audubon.org/news/meet-little-brown-bird-holds-mirror-humanity

BTW, I purchased the Frank Lloyd Wright birdhouse at the Milwaukee Art Museum. It is patterned after Frank Lloyd Wright's American System-Built Homes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_System-Built_Homes
Ellen E

@ellene
Ellen E
