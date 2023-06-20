Sign up
picnic in the bear enclosure
@anniesue
, I finally enjoyed a little picnic - at the Los Angeles Old Zoo, an abandoned zoo. We ate inside the bear enclosure. Check it out:
https://friendsofgriffithpark.org/griffith-park-zoo-the-great-world-zoo-that-never-was-1912-1966/
-- the first pic at the top of that article - that is the enclosure where we were - that opening with the bear - that was right behind my husband. :)
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
abandoned
abandoned zoo
