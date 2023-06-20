Previous
picnic in the bear enclosure by ellene
picnic in the bear enclosure

Inspired by @anniesue, I finally enjoyed a little picnic - at the Los Angeles Old Zoo, an abandoned zoo. We ate inside the bear enclosure. Check it out: https://friendsofgriffithpark.org/griffith-park-zoo-the-great-world-zoo-that-never-was-1912-1966/ -- the first pic at the top of that article - that is the enclosure where we were - that opening with the bear - that was right behind my husband. :)
