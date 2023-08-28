Previous
laughing gull by ellene
laughing gull

...I think. I'm terrible at distinguishing types of gulls, but I did some searching, and I think this is a laughing gull. I think especially because of the bill it's not a bonaparte's gull.
28th August 2023

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
