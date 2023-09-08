Previous
juvenile red-tailed hawk by ellene
juvenile red-tailed hawk

Not the best shot of him, but I just love his expression. For me, birding is all about the interaction. It's definitely nice when I get a good photo, but I'm now fine when I just have a good experience.
Ellen E

