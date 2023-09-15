Previous
Next
Serenity Now by ellene
219 / 365

Serenity Now

I went for a nice walk after work. In the old days, this place was a favorite birding spot. Since I didn't know I'd be there, I didn't come prepared with my camera, so instead of bird watching, I went bird listening! I finally got that Merlin app to work, and I'm very impressed! I know the birds in this area like the back of my hand, so I could confirm it's labels as accurate - it was very exciting for me! It could even detect bird sounds quite far away! I hope to go birding after work one of these days. I just seem to always drive home for more work, but all work and no birding...well, you know...
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise