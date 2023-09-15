Serenity Now

I went for a nice walk after work. In the old days, this place was a favorite birding spot. Since I didn't know I'd be there, I didn't come prepared with my camera, so instead of bird watching, I went bird listening! I finally got that Merlin app to work, and I'm very impressed! I know the birds in this area like the back of my hand, so I could confirm it's labels as accurate - it was very exciting for me! It could even detect bird sounds quite far away! I hope to go birding after work one of these days. I just seem to always drive home for more work, but all work and no birding...well, you know...