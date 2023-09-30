Sign up
238 / 365
hail to the king
We went to a film festival honoring Roger Corman. A fun day!
It was a 4-Film Marathon followed by a Panel Discussion with filmmaker Roger Corman and filmmakers Allan Arkush, Joe Dante, Ron Howard, Amy Holden Jones and producer Jon Davison.
We saw Rock and Roll High School (1979), Grand Theft Auto (1977), Piranha (1978), and The Raven (1963)!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
30th September 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
movie theater
,
roger corman
