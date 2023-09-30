hail to the king

We went to a film festival honoring Roger Corman. A fun day!



It was a 4-Film Marathon followed by a Panel Discussion with filmmaker Roger Corman and filmmakers Allan Arkush, Joe Dante, Ron Howard, Amy Holden Jones and producer Jon Davison.



We saw Rock and Roll High School (1979), Grand Theft Auto (1977), Piranha (1978), and The Raven (1963)!