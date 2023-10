daguerreotype duckies

Several years ago, these beautiful duckies came to town and brought happiness to everyone. Artist: Florentijn Hofman.



FYI - I just put a "daguerrotype" filter on my photo. The title has nothing to do with the sculptures or daguerrotype photography. Also - though they call the duckies sculptures - they were big blow-up duckies - in fact, one got deflated at one point, and it looked really sad.