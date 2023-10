Barbie and the Penguin

I got my first Barbie (this one) as an adult. (inspired by my husband, who collects dolls. He doesn't call them 'action figures.' He calls them dolls.) Now I have a few. I didn't like Barbies as a kid because I was a kid in the 70s, and I thought they were tacky. I really like the vintage ones, and this modern one. The penguin lamp was my grandparents' lamp - one of my cherished possessions.