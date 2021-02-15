Sign up
Portrait 1
Common scene in the morning since the pandemic and working from home. My son sipping his coffee and I guess pondering about his future. I am not sure portraiture is my thing but I will have a go for this week.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
portrait
,
man
,
drinking
,
black-and-white
,
theme-blackwhite
