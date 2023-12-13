Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1055
knocked on the head faun
This interesting head of what looks like a faun caught my attention because of its eyes. We do not have these things on our buildings anymore. Now it's just bricks and concrete.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1125
photos
89
followers
87
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
His eyes are certainly rolling! Wonderful detail.
December 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close