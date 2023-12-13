Previous
knocked on the head faun by elza
knocked on the head faun

This interesting head of what looks like a faun caught my attention because of its eyes. We do not have these things on our buildings anymore. Now it's just bricks and concrete.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Leli

Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Suzanne ace
His eyes are certainly rolling! Wonderful detail.
December 18th, 2023  
