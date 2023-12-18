Previous
poetessa 2 by elza
Photo 1060

poetessa 2

She found a solitary spot on an edge of the shore at St.Paul's bay to write whatever came to mind. I liked here intense concentration on the paper she holding and the warm sun on the rocks beyond. In my mind she was some kind of poetess.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise