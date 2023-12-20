Previous
sprung a leak by elza
sprung a leak

I took this shot on the 13th Dec while walking in Imqabba which is a small village next to the airport. The leak did not bother the delivery man. He just waited there until the delivery was over.
Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Beverley ace
Patience …
December 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
LOL
December 21st, 2023  
