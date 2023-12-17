Sign up
Photo 1052
Soft hard
The red and black against the blue sea was what caught my attention as I was walking along the Bugibba sea front. I turned this into black and white to emphasise the soft curves of the ripples in contrast to the hard edges of the cogs
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1117
photos
90
followers
87
following
Suzanne
ace
I like this
December 17th, 2023
