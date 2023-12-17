Previous
Soft hard by elza
Photo 1052

Soft hard

The red and black against the blue sea was what caught my attention as I was walking along the Bugibba sea front. I turned this into black and white to emphasise the soft curves of the ripples in contrast to the hard edges of the cogs
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like this
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise