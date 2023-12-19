Previous
Alone by elza
Alone

I have a close up of this elderly gentleman but I chose to show him sitting alone in this gazebo. So many people find themselves alone and feel lonely the whole year round but somehow this time of year seems to emphasise the feeling.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Dianne
It’s sad to think he may have no friends.
December 21st, 2023  
