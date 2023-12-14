Previous
shadows by elza
Photo 1050

shadows

This is another detail from a boat that was on shore at St. Paul's Bay. The white flourishes seem to pop out with their black bits painted in.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Rob Z ace
Lovely details
December 17th, 2023  
