The aesthetics of engineering by elza
Photo 1054

The aesthetics of engineering

Shot on the 13th Dec. while I was taking a walk around the area where I live. I liked how the parallel cooling fins of the motor cycle's engine contrast with the circular parts of the whole thing.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Lesley ace
Well spotted. Super shiny and clean
December 18th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like this!
December 18th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Nicely geometric
December 18th, 2023  
