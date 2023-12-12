Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1054
The aesthetics of engineering
Shot on the 13th Dec. while I was taking a walk around the area where I live. I liked how the parallel cooling fins of the motor cycle's engine contrast with the circular parts of the whole thing.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
3
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1125
photos
89
followers
87
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Well spotted. Super shiny and clean
December 18th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like this!
December 18th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Nicely geometric
December 18th, 2023
