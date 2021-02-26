Sign up
55 / 365
Village cemetery
I like how the afternoon sun highlighted the village cemetery. This was taken in Gozo the sister island of Malta which is quite hilly when compared to Malta.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
55
photos
19
followers
18
following
Tags
light
,
landscape
,
hills
,
cemetery
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
365 Project
close