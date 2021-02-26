Previous
Village cemetery by elza
55 / 365

Village cemetery

I like how the afternoon sun highlighted the village cemetery. This was taken in Gozo the sister island of Malta which is quite hilly when compared to Malta.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

