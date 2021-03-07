Sign up
Pearls in purple
Today was more difficult than anticipated. I had planned for a particular shot but proved to be beyond my skills. Keeping to a particular theme and subject is quite a challenge but fun and enjoyable.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
ribbon
,
purple
,
pins
,
dof
,
rainbow2021
