70 / 365
watercoloured tom&j
A day of self imposed lock down. Did not venture out and although I thought I had something to upload from yesterday's photos I decided to take a couple of shots of Tom and Jerry. Well here they are in 30% watercolour rendering.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
81
photos
30
followers
28
following
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
67
8
9
68
10
69
70
11
Tags
indigo
,
statuettes
,
tom & jerry
,
rainbow2021
Milanie
ace
How cute and a great blue
March 13th, 2021
