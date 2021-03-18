Previous
Looking for water by elza
75 / 365

Looking for water

18th March was a very busy day with preparations and delivery of online lessons. I woke up to a rainy morning but by noon the day had cleared and ventured out into the garden for a couple of shots. Snails were all over the place. This one was speeding :) up the watering can.
I moved the can slightly around to catch the light through the hole on the side. I was going to crop the top part of the picture to remove the highlighted areas but that would have also cropped much of the hole which I wanted to retain. Anyway there I had the green picture for Thursday.
