Looking for water

18th March was a very busy day with preparations and delivery of online lessons. I woke up to a rainy morning but by noon the day had cleared and ventured out into the garden for a couple of shots. Snails were all over the place. This one was speeding :) up the watering can.

I moved the can slightly around to catch the light through the hole on the side. I was going to crop the top part of the picture to remove the highlighted areas but that would have also cropped much of the hole which I wanted to retain. Anyway there I had the green picture for Thursday.