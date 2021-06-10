Previous
Where R U hiding? by elza
159 / 365

Where R U hiding?

Nature never ceases to amaze me. This was my wife's choice for today. So it's uploaded here by a direct order. Just a few minutes in the garden this morning as my granddaughter did not have online lessons today. Followed this butterfly until it settled on a small shrub (Aptenia Codifolia) which produced tiny red flowers. I liked the warm earth tones of the butterfly and also how the green leaves kind of curved downwards towards the red flower at the bottom. I left the red flower in the picture to give more context to the picture. So, "Where are you hiding?" asked the butterfly to the flower. What do you think? Is it a distraction?
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
